TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Public Schools is asking the public to help name a new Pre-K to 8th Grade school that is expected to open in South Tampa next summer.

The new magnet school will hold more than 1,600 students.

The district posted a survey for community members to submit suggestions, as long as they meet the school board’s policy regarding school names.

To submit a suggestion, click here to take the survey.