HELP: Metropolitan Ministries desperate for donations hours before Christmas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Metropolitan Ministries is asking the public for help just hours before Christmas.

The nonprofit is in desperate need of key items for distribution in their holiday tent, including: teen boy gifts, ham, yams and cereal.

As of 10 a.m., the Metropolitan Ministries holiday tent in Tampa was out of Christmas hams.

“We still have families coming today to receive help. We are here until 3 p.m. Some of those families are preregistered. Some of them come at the last minute in desperation. We try to help everyone who comes with those items so they can go home and have a good Christmas,” said Justine Burke, Vice President of Marketing for Metropolitan Ministries.

“If you look across you can see the teen boys and teen girl shelves and on the teen boy shelves really all you see are some footballs. It is a nice gift but…it’s just not enough,” said Laurie Ellis, volunteer for Metropolitan Ministries.

Metropolitan Ministries hopes to bringing hope and joy to 30,000 struggling families in Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties this holiday season.

Donations will be excepted until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Donations can be made at Metropolitan Ministries Tampa location at 2609 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33607 or their main location in Pasco: 3214 US Highway 19 North Holiday, FL 34691.

