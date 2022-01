TAMPA (WFLA) — AdventHealth Tampa brought in its first baby of 2022 early Saturday morning, a baby boy named Jaquon Edwards Junior.

Little Jaquon was born at 1:49 a.m. at seven pounds and five ounces. He was 21.5 inches long at the time of birth.

According to AdventHealth, baby Jaquon and his mother are resting now.