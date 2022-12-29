TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A helicopter crashed near Davis Islands on Thursday afternoon.

Aerials from Eagle 8 show the chopper in the water near the Davis Islands Yacht Club.

Tampa police said they found the helicopter in the water about 200 yards from shore.

Officers said no one was hurt and all four occupants safely reached the shore.

Tampa Fire Rescue said three people were rescued by good Samaritans on jet skis and one person was rescued by the Tampa Police Department Marine Unit.

Tampa police will continue to investigate the incident.