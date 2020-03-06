Heavy law enforcement presence in Northdale after shooting

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the Northdale neighborhood of Hillsborough County this morning.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting in the 16000 block of Dawnview Drive.
There is no word on injuries or whether a search is underway for a suspect.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Lone Star Spirits
- New survey finds most American drivers don’t trust self-driving cars
- “The Daytime Buzz”
- Boneless ribs-mac and cheese for National Pork Day
- Operation Green Light gives residents a second chance behind the wheel in Tampa Bay