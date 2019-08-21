Hearing wraps up for convicted cop killer who wants new trial

TAMPA (WFLA) – A hearing for Dontae Morris has wrapped up for now in Hillsborough County. The convicted cop killer says his first trial was not a fair one.

Morris is convicted of killing Tampa police officers David Curtis and Jeffery Kocab in 2010.

His new defense team is trying to prove his first trial was unfair.

The hearing, which began on Monday, has been centered around his former girlfriend, Ashley Price. She claims Morris told her the day after the murders that he killed the officers.

On Wednesday, Price’s ex-boyfriend and father of her children, James Baird, who is now in jail, took the stand, saying Price told him a different story.

“She said things like you know, I already told them I don’t want to cooperate, I’m sick of being harassed. I don’t have any first-hand knowledge,” said Baird on the stand.

Morris is also convicted in the deaths of three other people. The hearing will be picked back up in October.