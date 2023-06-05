RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of health care workers for Maximus plan to go on strike Monday in Riverview.

They’ll join call center workers across the southeast demanding better pay and more opportunities in the workplace.

Maximus handles millions of calls about Obamacare, Medicare and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention info line. Last month, the company laid off 700 workers at facilities throughout Florida, Louisiana, Virginia and Mississippi.

Workers are demanding protection against lay-offs, $25 per hour pay and opportunities for career advancement. Strategically, the strike is planned as millions could be pushed off Medicaid and need assistance navigating the federal market.

Monday’s demonstration is planned for 8 a.m. to noon. outside of the location on US-301 in Riverview.