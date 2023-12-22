TAMPA (WFLA) — On Friday, the Florida Department of Health issued a swim advisory for two Hillsborough County beaches due to fecal indicator bacteria.

The health department said swimming is not advised and there is a potential health risk at Ben T. Davis Beach and Picnic Island Beach in Tampa.

The Department of Health said water samples are being analyzed for enteric bacteria, which is usually found in the intestinal tract of humans and animals and may indicate fecal pollution.

Such pollution may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, or human sewage, according to the health department.