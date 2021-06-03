Health advisory issued for parts of Hillsborough County due to red tide blooms

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is notifying the public of red tide blooms near Moody Point, Manbirtee Key, Camp Key, and Little Cockroach Island.

Moody Point and Manbirtee Key are under a health alert due to detected levels of red tide organisms Camp Key and Little Cockroach Island are under a less severe health caution.

Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation similar to cold symptoms. Some individuals with breathing problems such as asthma might experience more severe symptoms.

Health officials recommend that people experiencing these symptoms stay away from beach areas or go into an air-conditioned space. If symptoms do not subside, please contact your health care provider for evaluation.

DOH-Hillsborough recommends that you:

Do not swim around dead fish at this location.

If you have chronic respiratory problems, be careful and consider staying away from this location as red tide can affect your breathing.

Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish from this location.

Do not harvest or eat distressed or dead fish from this location.

Rinse fillets from healthy fish with tap or bottled water. Throw out guts.

Keep pets and livestock away from water, sea foam and dead sea life.

For more information on the locations where red tide has been found visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research website.