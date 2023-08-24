TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a public health advisory for Ben T. Davis Beach Thursday afternoon due to high bacteria levels found in the water.

Health officials said this advisory should be considered a potential risk to the bathing public, and swimming is not recommended at this time.

According to the FDHHC, the samples taken from the beach were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria. Ben T. Davis Beach will be resampled in a week.

Additionally, the health advisory issued for Bahia Beach, Cypress Point, Picnic Island and Simmons Park have been lifted.

An advisory is issued when the beach action value is 70.5 or higher. This is set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).