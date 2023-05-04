TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a public health advisory for Davis Islands Beach due to high bacteria levels.

Officials said the high bacteria levels could be considered a potential risk to the bathing public and swimming is not recommended.

According to health officials, the samples taken were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria, which is an indication of fecal pollution. It can come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife and human sewage.

The bacteria may cause human disease, infections or rashes.

Health officials said they will re-sample the water in a week.