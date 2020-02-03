Health advisory issued for Cypress Point Beach

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
HEALTH-ADVISORY-BEACH-BACTE_77530

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County has issued a health advisory for Cypress Point Beach after high levels of enterococci bacteria were found in the water.

Health officials say recent samplings of the waters detected high levels of enterococci bacteria, which is known to cause human disease, infections or rashes.

The bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which is caused by stormwater runoff, pets, wildlife or human sewage, and poses a risk to bathing in public.

The advisory will be lifted once a re-sampling indicates the water is within satisfactory range. The beach will be re-sampled on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Countdown to Super Bowl in Tampa begins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countdown to Super Bowl in Tampa begins"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Fatal crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-75 in Gibsonton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-75 in Gibsonton"

Officer-involved crash in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer-involved crash in St. Pete"

60 K-9s train for water scenarios at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "60 K-9s train for water scenarios at Adventure Island"

Pasco sheriff K9 deputy tracks down burglary suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco sheriff K9 deputy tracks down burglary suspect"

K-9 deputies locate 3 car thieves in Pinellas

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 deputies locate 3 car thieves in Pinellas"

K-9 officers, aviation unit working together to reduce Manatee sheriff’s office response times

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 officers, aviation unit working together to reduce Manatee sheriff’s office response times"

62-year-old attempts to break record for world's longest plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "62-year-old attempts to break record for world's longest plank"

George Hood Plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "George Hood Plank"

Bradenton brewery features dogs up for adoption on beer cans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradenton brewery features dogs up for adoption on beer cans"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss