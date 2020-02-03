Health advisory issued for Cypress Point Beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County has issued a health advisory for Cypress Point Beach after high levels of enterococci bacteria were found in the water.

Health officials say recent samplings of the waters detected high levels of enterococci bacteria, which is known to cause human disease, infections or rashes.

The bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which is caused by stormwater runoff, pets, wildlife or human sewage, and poses a risk to bathing in public.

The advisory will be lifted once a re-sampling indicates the water is within satisfactory range. The beach will be re-sampled on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

