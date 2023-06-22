TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a public health advisory for Bahia and Davis Island Beaches Thursday due to high bacteria levels.

Officials said this advisory should be considered a potential risk to the bathing public, and swimming is not recommended at this time.

According to the FDHHC, the samples taken were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria. The beaches will be resampled in a week.

Additionally, the health advisory issued on June 15 for Ben T. Davis Beach has been rescinded.

An advisory is issued when the beach action value is 70.5 or higher. This is set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).