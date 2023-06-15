TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health issued a health advisory for Ben T. Davis Beach Thursday due to high levels of bacteria.

The department advises visitors not to swim in the water and to consider the potential risk of visiting.

An advisory is issued when the beach action value is 70.5 or higher, indicating the presence of enteric bacteria that can cause human disease, infections, or rashes.

The presence of this bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution that may have come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, or human sewage.

The Florida DOH in Hillsborough County has conducted beach after quality at nine sites every two weeks since August 2000 and weekly since August 2002.

The beach will be re-sampled in a week.

To review beach water sampling results near you, visit the Florida Department of Health’s Beach Water Quality website.