TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a public health advisory for three local beaches due to high bacteria levels Thursday afternoon.

Health officials said swimming is not recommended at Bahia, Ben T. Davis, and Simmons Park beaches due to the presence of enterococci bacteria.

According to officials, enterococci bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.

The beaches will be re-sampled in a week.

The Department of Health in Hillsborough County also announced the advisory for Picnic Island Beach has been lifted.