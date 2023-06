HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County has issued a health advisory for two beaches due to high bacteria levels.

Health officials said swimming is not recommended at Bahia and Davis Island beaches due to the presence of enterococci bacteria.

Enterococci bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage, officials said.

The beaches will be resampled in a week.