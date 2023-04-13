TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A public health advisory was issued for Davis Islands Beach Thursday, due to high bacteria levels measured in the water.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, the advisory should be considered a “potential risk” to the bathing public. Swimming is not recommended.

Samples taken were found to be above the threshold for enterococci bacteria, which normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals and are known to cause human disease, infections, or rashes.

The presence of enteric bacteria is commonly an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.

The beach will be re-sampled in one week. When samples indicate the water is within the satisfactory range, the advisory will be lifted. The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County conducts coastal beach water quality monitoring at nine sites once every week.