‘He got me!’ Video shows Hillsborough County deputy shot during confrontation with suspect

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Video tweeted out by Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister Friday night showed the moment a deputy was shot by a barricaded suspect earlier that morning.

Chronister said in a Friday evening press conference that Deputy Adriel Gonzalez was called to a home in Brandon after James Jackson, 48, allegedly attacked his mother.

Video from Gonzalez’s body camera shows the deputy approach the suspect as he was holed up in a locked room at the back of the house.

“Why don’t you come out and talk with us?” Gonzalez asked.

Jackson is heard saying something before shooting at the deputy through the door, striking him in the arm while a woman screamed.

“He got me!” Gonzalez said, talking with the people in the house as he rushed out of the home, visibly bleeding on the carpet.

Gonzalez was later hospitalized at Tampa General Hospital, where he was expected to make a full recovery. However, this would kick off a seven-hour standoff that ended after Jackson was shot in the torso and surrendered to authorities.

As of Friday, Jackson faces two charges for attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and a domestic violence charge, with others pending.