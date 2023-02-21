TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was killed near Tampa early Tuesday morning, Hillsborough County deputies say.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to a neighborhood near US-41 & E. Fletcher Ave. just before 1:00 a.m.

A woman was found with upper body trauma and was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. Deputies did not give any details about what caused her injuries, but said they are investigating her death as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office said deputies are still investigating the incident, which appears to be isolated.

