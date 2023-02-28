TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community to watch out for “scammers” pretending to be law enforcement officials from the sheriff’s office.

HCSO Sheriff Chad Chronister said he and the sheriff’s office are aware of a scheme where con artists call people posing as law enforcement officers or someone affiliated with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Chronister said the scammers will call claiming you missed a court appointment or jury duty and then try to extort money.

He also warns that this isn’t the only way they try to use the guise of law enforcement to trick civilians. Other times, imposters will pose as deputies using illegal emergency lights, fake badges, and even weapons.



“We will not tolerate scammers preying on the people of Hillsborough County,” Sheriff Chronister said in a statement. “It is shameful to pose as a law enforcement officer to take advantage of the public’s trust. Our detectives will remain one step ahead, track down these criminals, and hold them accountable for their deception.”



If you ever find yourself the victim of a potential scam, call us at 813-247-8200 or file a report on teamHCSO.com under “Services,” and the sheriff’s office will contact you.