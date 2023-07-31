BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office sergeant is on administrative leave following an arrest on Sunday.

Brendan Fitzgerald, 52, was charged with obstruction without violence after an argument over a parking spot in Bradenton Beach.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office did not give any additional details about the arrest, as it was conducted by the Bradenton Beach Police Department.

“Sergeant Fitzgerald’s behavior is inexcusable,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “He will now face the consequences for his actions.”

Fitzgerald has been placed on administrative leave.