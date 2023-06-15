TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A senior supervisor with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Thursday for soliciting sexual activity from a minor.

Communications Center Senior Supervisor Jonathan Hagen, 34, was arrested by Clearwater police for allegedly attempting to lure a child for sexual activity.

Authorities said Hagen used the app “Whisper,” to speak with what he believed was a 14-year-old from Clearwater. In reality, Hagen was talking with an undercover Clearwater police detective.

After the exchange of several messages and photos, Hagen was charged with four counts of use of a computer to seduce solicit lure child and three counts of transmit material harmful to minor.

“I’m absolutely appalled by this man’s inexcusable behavior,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This act goes against everything we stand for at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. This individual’s disturbing actions do not represent the dedicated, hard-working, and upstanding employees here at HCSO.”

Hagen was hired by HCSO in 2014 and is currently on administrative leave without pay. During his tenure, there have been no internal investigations against Hagen.

The investigation by the Clearwater Police Department remains ongoing.