Person dead after possible hit-and-run in Tampa, deputies say

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a driver involved in a possible fatal hit-and-run crash on Wilsky Boulevard in Tampa.

Deputies responded to the scene of a pedestrian-involved crash just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Wilsky Boulevard and Drycreek Drive. The man involved in the accident was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the intersection.

An autopsy on the victim revealed his death was the result of blunt force trauma to the upper body. At this time, HCSO is investigating the death as a possible hit-and-run.

“Just hours after the Thanksgiving holiday, this man suffered a very tragic death, and right now, there is very little information about what happened to him,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our team of detectives is seeking the public’s assistance to help solve this case. I am urging anyone who may have been passing through the area to please contact us.”

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area of the crash to call 813-247-8200 with information that could lead to an arrest.