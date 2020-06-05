HCSO searching for suspect following fatal hit-and-run

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Bearss Avenue in Tampa.

Deputies responded to the scene of a pedestrian-involved crash just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Bearss Avenue and North 22nd Street. The man involved in the accident was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Surveillance video in the area shows the man walking north across the westbound lanes of Bearss Avenue when he stepped into the path of a gray or silver vehicle. After hitting the victim, the driver continued on Bearss Avenue without stopping to help.

“It is hard to understand how anyone could hit someone and simply drive away without so much as stopping to check on them. It is cruel and it is illegal,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “While this surveillance video is difficult to watch, we are hoping by releasing it that someone will recognize the vehicle involved in the crash and help detectives locate the driver.”

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area of the crash to call 813-247-8200 with information that could lead to an arrest.