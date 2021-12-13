HCSO searching for missing, endangered woman who fled Brandon hospital

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who fled from the Advent Health ER, located at 305 E Brandon Boulevard.

Deputies say at approximately 7:20 a.m., Theresa Simpson left the ER without the permission of the medical staff.

Simpson is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build and was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown and blue mask. She was not wearing shoes at the time.

The sheriff’s office says she left in her sliver Mazda CX5, bearing Florida tag JZBK72 and her car is believed to have possible damage to the passenger side-view mirror.

Anyone with information regarding Simpson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.