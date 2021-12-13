HCSO searching for missing, endangered woman who fled Brandon hospital

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HCSO

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who fled from the Advent Health ER, located at 305 E Brandon Boulevard.

Deputies say at approximately 7:20 a.m., Theresa Simpson left the ER without the permission of the medical staff.

Simpson is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build and was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown and blue mask. She was not wearing shoes at the time.

The sheriff’s office says she left in her sliver Mazda CX5, bearing Florida tag JZBK72 and her car is believed to have possible damage to the passenger side-view mirror. 

Anyone with information regarding Simpson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss