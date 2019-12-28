Hillsborough sheriff deputies reunite cat lost during Hurricane Irma with owner

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has helped reunite a long-last cat with its owner.

Deputies took in Eva the cat on Christmas Eve after she showed up at District III’s front office.

The sheriff’s office took the cat to the veterinarian and found out she was microchipped and the sheriff’s office was able to locate Eva’s owner!

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Eva had been missing for at least two years and had not seen her owner since Hurricane Irma.

The two are now happily reunited with a purr-fect end to 2019.