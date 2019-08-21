HCSO offers amnesty program for drug addiction treatment

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a helping hand to those battling drug addiction.

The sheriff’s office is instilling a new amnesty program that will connect drug users with much-needed treatment options.

“We are never going to arrest our way out of the drug addiction problem,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We know it is going to take prevention, education, and treatment. This is part of helping our community become stronger.”

In addition, the sheriff’s office will not charge individuals with possession of a controlled substance while the individuals are voluntarily seeking drug addiction treatment or disposing of the controlled substance.

In addition, a member of the sheriff’s office will transport, or arrange transportation, for the person voluntarily seeking treatment to the appropriate medical facility.

Locations include:

Sheriff’s Operations Center

2008 E. 8th Ave

Tampa, FL 33605

District I

12102 N 20th Street

Tampa, FL

District II

2301 N. Falkenburg Rd.

Tampa, FL

District III

7202 Gunn Highway

Tampa, FL

District IV

508 33rd Street SE

Ruskin, FL