HCSO offers amnesty program for drug addiction treatment

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a helping hand to those battling drug addiction.

The sheriff’s office is instilling a new amnesty program that will connect drug users with much-needed treatment options.

“We are never going to arrest our way out of the drug addiction problem,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We know it is going to take prevention, education, and treatment. This is part of helping our community become stronger.”

In addition, the sheriff’s office will not charge individuals with possession of a controlled substance while the individuals are voluntarily seeking drug addiction treatment or disposing of the controlled substance. 

In addition, a member of the sheriff’s office will transport, or arrange transportation, for the person voluntarily seeking treatment to the appropriate medical facility.

Locations include:

  • Sheriff’s Operations Center
    2008 E. 8th Ave
    Tampa, FL 33605
  • District I
    12102 N 20th Street
    Tampa, FL 
  • District II
    2301 N. Falkenburg Rd.
    Tampa, FL
  • District III
    7202 Gunn Highway
    Tampa, FL 
  • District IV
    508 33rd Street SE
    Ruskin, FL
  • District V
    10128 Windhorst Rd.
    Tampa, FL

