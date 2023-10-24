TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing, endangered adult with cognitive and mental health conditions.

Walter Coburn, 68, was last seen leaving Brandon Regional Hospital on Monday at around 3 p.m. He has been diagnosed with dementia and schizophrenia, according to HCSO.

Coburn was believed to be heading to a Greyhound bus station and may be trying to travel to Tennessee. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans and was carrying two pillowcases with his belongings.

Anyone with information on Coburn’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813) 247-8200.