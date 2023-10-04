TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for the man accused of killing a man in Wimauma last month.

In a news release on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office identified Osmin Castillo, 21, as the suspect in the Sept. 23 killing.

Officials said the incident began as a domestic dispute, but have released few details about what happened. A warrant is out for Castillo’s arrest on a second-degree murder charge.

“It is sickening to see a domestic situation tragically escalate into a brutal murder,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement on Sept. 23. “The poor actions of one person have permanently and irreparably changed the lives of this family. Our hearts go out to the family during this time of unimaginable grief and loss.”

While investigating the death, deputies discovered Castillo had a sexual relationship with a child under the age of 16, according to HCSO. Deputies obtained additional warrants for his arrest on nine counts of lewd battery and three counts of child pornography.

“Your information, no matter how small it may seem, could be the missing piece that leads us to this homicide suspect,” Chronister said in a statement. “Our detectives stand ready to pursue every lead they get in this case.”

Castillo is described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5’5″ tall and 130 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.