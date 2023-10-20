TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a death at a middle school in Westchase.

The sheriff’s office was called to Farnell Middle School at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

In a news conference, Sheriff Chad Chronister said a man shot himself in front of the school during the early drop-off period. He died from his injuries near a school entrance.

Two children witnessed the man taking his own life, Chronister said. They rushed to the front office, where staff contacted police.

Chronister said the children are currently meeting with grief counselors.

Chronister said investigators are working to positively identify the deceased man. He said the man is believed to be the ex-husband of a faculty member.

Farnell Middle School is currently on a modified schedule. Parents are welcome to come pick up their children, the school board said.

“Students and faculty were not in danger at any point,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.