HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – At least one deputy was involved in a shooting at an apartment complex in Tampa on Thursday.

The shooting occurred at the River Pointe Apartments on Hidden River Drive.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

At this time, it’s still unclear who was hurt or if anyone is in custody.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

