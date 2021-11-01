HCSO investigating after USF students say they were attacked at Trout Creek Conservation Park

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating after after two USF students say they were attacked by a man in broad daylight.

Amber Badger says it all happened so fast. She says she and her roommate were at Trout Creek Conservation Park last Thursday when then man attacked them. He went after her roommate first.

“He lunged toward my roommate with an open arm,” Badger said.

Badger says she ran and tried to dial 911, but the man caught up to her.

“He grabbed me by the back of my shirt, threw me onto the ground, dragged me by my foot, and then held me down and punched and elbowed me in my head,” Badger said. “When he was punching me I was praying and hoping he wasn’t going to strangle me.”

Badger says, fortunately, her roommate had pepper spray on her. Her roommate used it on their attacker. He ran away and they both ran and hid.

“We were afraid he was running to get a gun or another weapon,” Badger said. “I do believe he would have killed me and my roommate if it wasn’t for the pepper spray.”

Badger is thankful she and her roommate are alive. She’s sharing her story so deputies can find whoever this is and so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“I’m going to heal, everything is going to be fine, but I wanted to talk to you all to tell other women to be aware of your surroundings and always be cautious,” Badger said. “I feel like it’s important if you don’t have anything, or pepper spray, I strongly suggest getting some because if it wasn’t for pepper spray I don’t think it would’ve worked out the same way.”

HCSO says this is an active investigation.

Badger says the man who attacked her and her roommate is a white male, between 5’7 and 5’9. He has a white bandage covering the majority of his face. He was also wearing a white tank top and blue basketball shorts.