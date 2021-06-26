HCSO investigates hit-and-run after body found near elementary school

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run out of Plant City early Friday morning.

Around 12:22 a.m., a truck was seen heading east on West Trapnell Road near Mud Lake Road. According to the HCSO, a man was found dead on the 2000 block of West Trapnell, just down the road from Trapnell Elementary School.

The HCSO said they are looking for “a pickup truck with a silver cab and a white truck bed” that has orange running lights above the windshield. The truck is believed to be damaged on the front passenger area, according to the sheriff’s office.

“A driver should never flee from the scene of a crash,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We need the public to keep an eye out for this truck and let us know if they see it. The victim’s family deserves answers.”

If you know anything about the hit-and-run, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.