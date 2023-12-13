HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The deputies who saved Corporal Carlos Brito and Deputy Manuel Santos after a man “intentionally” rammed his car into them are being honored by the sheriff’s department Wednesday afternoon.

The department is celebrating these heroes and honoring their excellence in the community. The Quarterly Awards recognizes those who have performed “extraordinary acts.”

Deputies Vincent Valentine and Jose Torres were responding to the scene on Nov. 9 when a Brandon man used his car to hit Corporal Brito and Deputy Santos. Not only did these deputies use life-saving measures on their coworkers, but they also arrested the suspect.

“Christmas came early, ” Deputy Valentine said. “with Deputy Manny Santos and Corporal Brito, both on a path of recovery, and positive news for both of them.

“I don’t think my actions were heroic that day,” Deputy Torres said. “I was just doing what I could do given the circumstances. Today I am beyond honored.”

“This is an exciting day for us,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. I couldn’t be more privileged to serve in a community where every day someone from our community, including the media, wants to know how you’re [Santos] doing, how’s Corporal Brito doing.”

Corporal Brito is still recovering from surgery last week after having to wait for the swelling to go down in his leg.

“Deputies Valentine and Torres are the shining examples of brothers in law enforcement,” Sheriff Chronister said. “Not only were they able to apprehend a very dangerous individual, intent on killing our deputies, but they were able to focus on saving the lives of their squad mates and being there for them in their time of need.”