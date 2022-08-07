HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested and placed on administrative leave after an argument turned physical on Saturday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Detention Corporal Calvin Edwards was arrested at around 10 p.m. on Saturday night after someone he lives with reported that he grabbed their arm to prevent them from calling 911. The victim was trying to call the police to report a “verbal altercation”, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was not seriously injured. Edwards was arrested and charged with domestic violence, tampering with a witness and battery.

“Letting an argument escalate into something physical is never acceptable,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “As we investigate this incident, Corporal Edwards has been placed on administrative leave.”

A mugshot for Edwards is not available.