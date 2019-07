GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A 9-year-old boy who was pulled from Bullfrog Creek in Gibsonton has died.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister says the boy was underwater for about 30 minutes before he was found.

Sheriff Chad Chronister is on scene for a child who went missing in a body of water. The dive team was called & the 9 year old has been found & taken to the hospital. The Sheriff will be sharing more info through the media around 4:45 PM. #teamhcso #sheriffchadchronister pic.twitter.com/Xp8r2idq9O — HCSO #teamhcso (@HCSOSheriff) July 31, 2019

