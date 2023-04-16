TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – So precious! Children at a local daycare recently got an unexpected visitor and were so thrilled with who showed up that it even made their day.

On Sunday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was responding to a local daycare following a 911 call was placed. The sheriff’s office said thankfully, when she arrived, there was no emergency.

HCSO stated that the 911 call had been a mistake, but the children were so excited to see a deputy that they had to get a picture with her!

“The children were so excited to see a deputy they had to get a picture with her. It made their day and made ours here at #teamHCSO,” the sheriff’s office shared on Facebook.