WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – The search for a reckless driver in Wimauma turned out to be a rescue of a lost elderly driver from Lake Worth Beach.

Newly released body camera footage from April 2nd shows HCSO deputies respond to a report of a reckless driver in Wimauma.

When deputies on scene spoke to the driver, the 84-year-old man said he was lost and confused and more than three hours away from his home.

After speaking to a family member and coming up with a plan, deputies stayed with the man until he was safely reunited with his family.

The sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook, “Shoutout to all of the awesome deputies who kindly and patiently helped this man, assuring him along the way that he was in good hands!”