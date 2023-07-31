TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday after the Tampa Police Department said he was allegedly involved in a “violent robbery” and carjacking in Hillsborough County.

Early Monday afternoon, TPD said two women were talking beside the driver’s side door of a 2020 Nissan Rogue when 23-year-old Lavonn Daniels allegedly assaulted them.

According to police, Daniels allegedly struck the first victim, a white woman in her early 30s, in the head with a large piece of concrete rock before shoving her to the ground. TPD said the 23-year-old then grabbed the second victim, a white woman in her mid-40s, and allegedly threw her to the ground before taking the Nissan and fleeing the area.

The Nissan was last believed to be seen in the area of I-275 near Bearss Avenue. TPD said local authorities were immediately given the vehicle and suspect description.

Following the incident, the two women were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were treated for injuries, including a possible concussion and an injured wrist.

A short while later, at 1:26 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from TPD to be on the lookout for a “violent carjacking suspect.”

Then, around 1:50 p.m., TPD reported they located the stolen Nissan on Bearss Ave. near Nebraska Ave. However, the vehicle was unoccupied.

A short while later, at 2:03 p.m., HCSO said they received a call about an assault at the Publix that ensued on North Nebraska Ave.

That’s when HCSO said Daniels allegedly approached an elderly woman, knocked her down, and “unsuccessfully tried to take her purse before fleeing the scene.” The sheriff’s office said the 23-year-old was taken into custody by deputies after a “short foot chase” at 2:38 p.m.

Daniels was booked into Orient Road Jail and is facing several charges, including aggravated battery great bodily harm with a deadly weapon, carjacking with a deadly weapon and grand theft.

“Thanks to the diligent work of two agencies a violent criminal is behind bars,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our community and we will continue to pursue those who threaten our residents and bring them to justice.”

According to HCSO, Daniels has a lengthy arrest history.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of this suspect [in] this case, and we hope for their full recovery,” TPD Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “The quick and efficient communication that exists between our law enforcement agencies ensured that everyone was aware of, and looking for, the suspect and worked to take a dangerous criminal off the street as quickly as possible.”