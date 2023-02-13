Mug of frothy beer with handcuffs and keys symbolizing drunk driving arrest

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While Americans filled living rooms and bars to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle in the Super Bowl LVII, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was hard at work keeping the roads free of dangerous drivers.

According to the sheriff’s office, 157 people were stopped on Super Bowl Sunday.

Out of those stops, officials issued 154 warnings and 12 citations. In addition, HCSO reported that 28 people were arrested for driving under the influence.

Officials also responded to two separate calls during the big game.

The Kansas City Chiefs became Super Bowl Champions after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.