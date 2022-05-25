TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis is expected to announce Wednesday additional security measures at schools across the district following a deadly shooting in Texas that left 19 students, and two teachers dead.

The superintendent will be joined by Hillsborough County Schools Chief of Security John Newman, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, and Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor. The group will discuss school security and resources currently available to students and families.

Several Tampa Bay area school districts have already confirmed an increased police presence at schools, out of an abundance of caution. According to a previous report from WFLA, school districts in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Hernando Counties all confirmed additional security measures at schools in the final days of the 2021-2022 school year.

News Channel 8 will stream the press conference in a player above.

