HCC hosts pop-concerts for community honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough Community College is hosting a couple of free pop-concerts to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. In collaboration with the Hispanic Latino Advisory Committee and the Spanish Lyric Theater, singers will perform at the Brandon and Dale Mabry Campuses.

The show will feature songs in Spanish and English. Concert goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and masks! Social distancing is still mandatory for those who attend. Organizers say the short 30-45 minute concerts are needed, especially because of the pandemic.

“I think that it is still important to celebrate the contributions that hispanics have given to our country, to our city. The show must go on. We must continue celebrating even if we’re following the protocol that we’re following,” said Odette Figueruelo with HCC.

The shows are this Sunday (10/11). One is at 2 pm at the HCC Brandon campus, and at 6 pm at the Dale Mabry campus. A third concert will be held at 4 pm at Centro Asturiano de Tampa. It is free.