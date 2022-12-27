TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 11-year-old girl was reported missing in Tampa on Tuesday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Josselyn was last seen leaving her home on the 4000 block of West Waters Avenue at 4 p.m. Tuesday and has not returned.

She was wearing a gray sweater with a fleur-de-lis symbol and black pants.

Deputies said she has brown, curly hair, stands about four feet, eight inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.