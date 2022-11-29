TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Plant City haunted attraction has announced a spooky Christmas event, complete with scary trails, escape games, scare actors and more.

Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail, located at 2837 South Frontage Road, will be open to the public Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-17, with times varying from 6:30-10:30 p.m. or 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The holiday season haunt will feature two holiday-themed scary trails, “Slay Bells” and “Krampusnacht II.”

According to Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail, the story of “Slay Bells” is set in the North Pole, which has become a place of “chaos and terror.”

“As more and more children choose to stop believing in Santa Claus, the magic is being slowly drained away,” the trail’s description says.

With Santa and Mrs. Claus too depressed to leave home, the North Pole is left to elves angry at children and ready to take their revenge.

“Lumps of coal is just child’s play compared to the plans these elves have. They are burning down the North Pole and taking all the non-believers with them,” according to the trail’s description.

(Courtesy: Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail)

(Courtesy: Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail)

(Courtesy: Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail)

(Courtesy: Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail)

(Courtesy: Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail)

The plot of “Krampusnacht II” is a story of spoiled children who look down on the less fortunate at Christmas time.

“This year, the town’s children have begged and pleaded for Santa to give the Sullivan children lumps of coal, but someone else has heard their pleas,” the haunt’s description says.

The spoiled children wake on Christmas Eve to strange sounds to find Krampus has come to punish their family and teach the children a lesson.

“Will Krampus get you, too?” Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail warns.

The two haunted trails are included with admission, as well as free parking, a main area with character encounters and photo opportunities and a “centerpiece” performance. Price of admission ranges from $25 per person, to $35 for upgrades.

Admission is only available online for advance purchase before the date of a guest’s visit and a designated time can be chosen to avoid overcrowding.

Tickets for the common area’s games, escape games and front-of-the-line express passes are available for purchase the night of the event, pending availability.

“I was blown away by the response to our first haunted Christmas event last year,” said owner Zach Glaros. “There is no doubt that there is a giant demographic of haunt and horror fans who live in the Orlando and Tampa areas, and we are glad that our little corner of Florida feels like a second home to them.”

A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military and first responders.

A portion of the sales from all copies of “Sir Henry’s Haunted Tales” and “Sir Henry: Love’s Revenge,” on Amazon or the attraction’s gift shop, will be donated to Give Kids the World, a nonprofit resort in Central Florida for children with critical illness and their families.

Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail is family-friendly, with parental guidance suggested for those under the age of 13.