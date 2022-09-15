TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Haunted Wharf,” Sparkman Wharf’s Halloween event, is returning this year, bringing a haunted pirate shipwreck with surprises at every corner with it.

The free event is for all ages and will offer silly spooks for kids and scary fun for adults as the nights go on.

There will be roaming entertainment, photo-ops and festive food and drinks.

The transformation will kick off Oct. 28 with Halloween-themed performances at 4 p.m. There will be a DJ dance party Friday night, with professional break dancers taking to the shipwrecked stage.

Saturday night will feature a live band.

Photo opportunities will include a pirate jail, a siren’s sea swing, a decorated Tampa sign and more.