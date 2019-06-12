Live Now
HART terminates CFO and CAO following bus driver murder

Hillsborough County

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hart has let go of its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer.

This comes just weeks after a bus driver was killed on the job. 

Staff was sent a letter this afternoon saying that CFO Jeffery Seward and CAO Kenyatta Lee would no longer lead the agency. County Commissioner Kimberly Overman confirmed the details to 8 on your side.

A HART spokesperson reached out to News Channel 8 saying “I want to clarify this is not directly related to the incident. Mr. Limmer spoke about reorganizing the organization in his interview with the board back in Feb. The reorganization has been in progress for months”

Both Seward and Lee will be staying on to finish projects, but will not remain in their current position.     

