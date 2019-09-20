HART driver stops bus to save elderly woman

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A bus driver in Tampa is being recognized for an incredible act of kindness that was caught on camera.

Elaine Carabello was driving her HART bus route earlier this week when she noticed something that made her immediately stop the bus.

“I noticed this lady standing on the sidewalk in the median with one foot up and one foot down in the median,” Carabello said. “As I was coming, she wasn’t moving. I open my windows and said, ‘Ma’am are you OK?’ She said, ‘Help, help.'”

The Tampa bus operator of 13 years says she put on her hazard lights, got off the bus and helped the elderly woman cross the street.

“She was literally going to fall over. I felt like if I pass this lady and I come back and she fell in the road and got hit, I would feel guilty,” Carabello said. “So I just walked her across the street and as I was walking her across the street, she said I wish there could be more good people like me.”

The simple act of kindness was caught on the bus’s security camera.

“I’d do it all over again. Anyone that needs me – it could be a child, it could be an adult. If they need my help and I am on that bus, wherever that bus at, I’ll stop that bus, secure it and I will be there to help them,” Carabello said.

