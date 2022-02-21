HART bus driver stabbing suspect goes on trial Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A trial begins Monday morning for the man accused of stabbing a HART bus driver in May 2019.

Justin McGriff is accused of stabbing Thomas Dunn to death as other passengers watched. If convicted, McGriff faces life in prison.



Surveillance video on the bus captured the moments before the attack. McGriff is seen standing up on the bus as he approaches Dunn with a knife in his right hand. Then his hand moves toward Dunn’s neck.



Dunn was a father and a veteran who had fought for bus safety changes before his death. Months after Dunn was killed, a passenger cut another Hart bus driver in the leg with a box cutter. HART has since dedicated $1 million to install protective barrier with tempered glass to cover drivers.



As the trial begins, the focus will be on McGriff’s mental state, since he was declared incompetent at one point. Griff is facing a first-degree murder charge. The state had been seeking the death penalty.

The trial begins at 9 a.m.