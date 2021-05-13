Hard Rock Tampa to host career fair, offering $300 signing bonuses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa will be hosting a career fair in hopes of filling 300 positions.

The career fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 25 in the hotel’s event center.

The hotel said some of the perks will include a $300 signing bonus for all positions (after 90 days of employment), a comprehensive benefits package for full-time employees, on-call positions offering flexible schedules, a free meal on every shift, wardrobe department providing uniforms, and career growth opportunities.

Available positions are in areas such as casino service, culinary, restaurant outlets, housekeeping, retail, hotel front desk operations, security, slot operations, custodial, spa and recreation.

Potential hires are being asked to bring at least 15 copies of their resume, a valid ID, social security card, and if required, a work authorization. Candidates should also dress to impress.

Job offers may be made on the spot.

You can RSVP on Hard Rock’s website. To view all of the open positions, please visit www.gotoworkhappy.com.