Hard Rock Tampa to host career fair, first 100 offers will receive $500 signing bonus

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa will be hosting a career fair Tuesday in hopes of filling over 300 positions.

The career fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hotel’s event center.

Hotel officials say the property will offer $50,000 in sign-on bonuses, with the first 100 offers each receiving a $500 bonus (after 90 days of employment). Other perks include a comprehensive benefits package for full-time employees, on-call positions offering flexible schedules, a free meal on every shift, wardrobe department providing uniforms, and career growth opportunities.

Available positions are in areas such as casino service, surveillance, culinary, restaurant outlets, housekeeping, retail, hotel front desk operations, security, slot operations, custodial, spa and recreation.

Potential hires are being asked to bring at least 15 copies of their resume, a valid ID, social security card, and if required, a work authorization. Candidates should also dress to impress.

Job offers may be made on the spot.

To view all of the open positions, please visit www.gotoworkhappy.com.